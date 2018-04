Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Curtis Davison has committed to play basketball at Livingstone College next season.

Davison averaged 24.4 points per game at Grand Rapids Community College this winter which was 4th in NJCAA division 2.

Livingstone is a division 2 school in Salisbury, North Carolina. The Blue Bears were 12-13 last season finishing in 4th place in the CIAA Southern Division.