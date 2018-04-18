Dr. Bitner explains why April is Irritable Bowel Syndrome Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's extremely painful and the second highest cause of work absenteeism. Irritable Bowel Syndrome affects 10 to 15 percent of all people yet so many never get a formal diagnosis and treatment. How many? Roughly 40 percent according to Dr. Diana Bitner with Spectrum Health. April is actually IBS Awareness Month and the topic of discussion for "Women Talk Wednesday".

Some of the danger signs to look for include

rectal bleeding or tarry stools

diarrhea in sleep

progressive pain

unexplained weight loss

Some treatment options include:

healthy diet, be aware of triggers, adequate fiber, limit caffeine and no energy drinks

adequate sleep

relaxation techniques

hypnotherapy

anti-spasm meds

low dose medications also used for depression for nerve signals from gut

probiotics

Some important Probiotic-containing foods:

yogurt

kefir gogurt

kimci

unpasteurized sauerkraut

miso soup

sourdough bread

sour pickles

There is no need to suffer! To set up an appointment with Dr. Bitner or her menopause specialist team, call 616.267.8520. Their office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive NW Suite A. Dr. Bitner also has a blog healthbeat.spectrumhealth.org/blogs