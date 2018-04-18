Free jazz festival returns to GR this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last year GRandJazzFest, a two-day free jazz festival, hosted more than 10,000 people and the popular event will be return again this year on August 18 and 19.

“We believe art and cultural events have a direct correlation to a city’s ability to attract new visitors, define a sense of place and community, and contribute to the development of local skills and industries,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Energy Foundation. “The Grand Rapids community is extremely important to us and we’re proud to be presenting sponsor again. By investing in this hallmark event, the DTE Energy Foundation is helping to boost the local economy and strengthen the vitality of the region.”

The festival lines up with Restaurant Week in Grand Rapids so people are able to enjoy the performances while trying some West Michigan cuisine.

The lineup for this year’s festival will be revealed on April 30.