Man shot in Kalamazoo mobile home park

Posted 2:16 PM, April 18, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police are responding to a shooting in the Pavilion Estates mobile home community in Kalamazoo.

Undersheriff Jim Vandyken tells FOX 17 that several police units responded to the community on Kingsville Road Wednesday afternoon, after several gunshots were fired.

Police say they were called after a man was seen hanging out of the door of a van, armed with a gun.  The man has been shot and taken away in an ambulance.

Michigan State Police, SWAT teams, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff, Portage Police and Western Michigan University Police are all at the scene.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.

 

