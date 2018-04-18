Michael Franti and Spearhead replacing Huey Lewis in Meijer Garden concert

Posted 2:03 PM, April 18, 2018, by , Updated at 02:05PM, April 18, 2018

Michael Franti and Spearhead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The cancellation of the 2018 tour of Huey Lewis and the News will not mean an open slot on the Meijer Garden Summer Concert schedule.

Organizers Wednesday announced that Michael Franti & Spearhead will perform at the amphitheater on Sunday, July 8.  Franti is a regular performer at Meijer Gardens, having appeared the last four years.

Huey Lewis announced last week that he was cancelling their entire 2018 tour after losing his hearing in recent months.

Click here to see the whole list of performers for 2018.

