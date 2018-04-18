Muskegon Heights lands manufacturer expansion

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Muskegon-based manufacturer is expanding and moving into a permanent location in Muskegon Heights.

The City of Muskegon Heights says that Wells-Index, the only U.S. company still making milling machines in the country, will move from a leased space on Clay Avenue in Muskegon to a 17,000 square foot building at 2608 Sanford in Muskegon Heights. The Sanford location was recently Strong Industrial Supply, which moved to Norton Shores in 2010, when the owner retired. That company maintained the building until the sale to Wells-Index.

The city says they also recently sold the former Bennett Pump site to Quality Tool and Stamping for future expansion on 11 acres of industrial property.