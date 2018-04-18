New hotel deals and concerts announced at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new room deal awaits you at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, but you have to act fast because it ends Thursday, April 19. but act fast! Rooms rates are just $79 per night and water park passes are included. Call their reservation specialist immediately at 1-877-2EAGLE2 for full details and to book an April Showers stay.

Don`t forget about Players Club members rates. They`ve got something for everyone! Diamond Club Members get rooms starting at $74 dollars a night. If you`re a Hero Club Member you gets rooms starting at $89 a night, Sunday through Thursday and $109 a night for Friday and Saturday. Complete details can be found at www.soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Also at the waterpark, get ready to walk with the dinosaurs. It`s a new themed weekend that`s just been announced for April 20 and 21. Kids will be making dinosaur fossils, masks and hatching dino egg crafts. There will be story time and movies that weekend including the "Croods" and "The Good Dinosaur".

The following themed weekend is called Here Comes the Sun. Enjoy movies such as the "Trolls" and "Bee Movie". Crafts will include sun catchers, hand fans and so much more.

Tickets are now on sale for Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort's summer outdoor concert series. This includes everything from classic rock, alternative, country and more. Just added to the list is Little Big Town with Gavin DeGraw on July 7. Hot on the heels of their wildly successful album "Tornado", Little Big Town`s prescription for continued success and creative drive is in their sixth album, "Pain Killer". in the short time since "Tornado", Little Big Town earned two number one radio hits with "Tornado" and "Pontoon", a Grammy, two ACMs and three CMA awards and an Emmy.

DeGraw is a multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter. He first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, "Chariot", which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification and yielded three hit singles. From there he`s been creating hit after hit. In 2016, he released his fifth studio album, something worth saving through his longtime label RCA Records, which featured the hit single 'She Sets the City on Fire.' DeGraw is currently on the road touring and working on new music.

Other concerts coming to the stage:

Billy Currington featuring Lo Cash: Friday, April 20

La Mafia and AJ Castillo: Saturday, May 5

Four Tops and The Temptations: Friday, May 18

Chris Young and Kane Brown: Sunday, June 17

For a complete list of concerts head to www.soaringeaglecasino.com and tickets for all these shows are now available at www.etix.com