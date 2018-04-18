Police look for tips in Pierson gas station robbery

PIERSON, Mich. – Michigan State Police released a photo Wednesday from an armed robbery in Pierson, Michigan last week.

Police say they robbery happened at the Trading Post gas station on Federal Road at about 10:00 a.m. on April 12. The suspect was a man, dressed in a blue, hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe down the side, and a mask with yellow-colored glasses.

The suspect was armed with a long gun and ordered the employees to open the cash register. He left the scene in a black pickup truck with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as being white, between 20 and 40 years old, and about 6’3″ to 6’5″ tall.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police at 989-352-8444.