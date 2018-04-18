Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2018 Runway on the Rapids fashion show is set to break the patterns of everyday style — featuring high-trend fashion, stand-out styles and high-voltage energy. This year's show is set for April 20 at 7 p.m. at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids.

Proceeds will benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Program at Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences.

The runway will highlight styles from JB and Me, Slate, Lee & Birch, Lennon & Willow, Blue Crab Designs, Bella Furs, The Shoppe at Saint Mary's, and designer Siss Viss. Hair and makeup from 15 East, Chasing Vanity, and E&L Salon.

Tickets include admission to fashion show, light appetizers and cash bar.

7:00 PM - Doors open, silent auction opens

8:00 PM - Welcome, Raffle, and Live Auction

8:30 PM - Let the fashion begin! Runway show begins

After party on the dance floor with DJ AB, Adrian Butler

Learn more and get your tickets here.