Senate votes to allow babies in chamber

Posted 7:08 PM, April 18, 2018, by

PALATINE, IL - APRIL 11: U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) speaks during a town hall meeting on April 11, 2017 in Palatine, Illinois. Duckworth, who defeated Senator Mark Kirk (R-IL) in 2016, is the junior senator from Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted unanimously to let the babies of its members into the tradition-bound chamber.

The inspiration for the historic change of rules was Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s daughter, born April 9. Duckworth wants to resume voting, and the Senate requires that votes be cast in person. So the Illinois Democrat, now on maternity leave, proposed that babies be allowed into the chamber. She says the vote Wednesday helps “bring the Senate into the 21st Century.”

Although no one objected, the idea didn’t sit easily with some senators in both parties concerned that babies would disrupt “Senate decorum.”

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she spent nearly two months privately reassuring Republicans and Democrats that the new rule would not mean diaper-changing or nursing in the Senate chamber.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s