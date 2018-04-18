Trump: US is seeking to free Americans in NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “fighting very diligently” to win freedom for three Americans detained in North Korea.

Trump said Wednesday that he thinks there’s a “good chance of doing it” and that “we’re having a good dialogue” with the North Koreans. He did not answer directly when asked if he intends to sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un at their proposed summit if the Americans are still being detained.

Trump says he hopes to have a successful meeting with Kim, but he’ll cancel if he doesn’t think it will be successful.

The president also says he will “respectfully leave” the meeting after it starts if he feels it won’t be fruitful.

Trump commented in Florida during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.