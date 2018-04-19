Battle Creek woman tells story of husband’s death on Friday’s Crime Watch Daily

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A Battle Creek woman will have her husband's story told Friday across the country.

Teresa West's husband, U.S. Army Sergeant Christoper Robert West, died seven years ago. His death was ruled a suicide, but family believes someone else may be responsible.

Teresa West says that they believe another soldier who was also stationed at Fort Benning in Alabama is responsible for his death. West says that this other soldier purchased a gun for West and wanted it back after an argument. West was found dead hours later by that same person.

The story will be shared on Friday on Crime Watch Daily. The show airs on FOX 17 at 3 p.m.