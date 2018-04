Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For 50 years, the worldwide has celebrated Earth Day and it also happens to be how many years Blandford Nature Center has existed in West Michigan.

This Saturday, April 21, a FREE Earth Day celebration will take place from 12p.m. to 3p.m. Explore the trails, buildings, farm and take part in fun festivities. There will be some volunteer opportunities to plant things and clean cages.

Earth Day is officially on April 22.