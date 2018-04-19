× Employee files lawsuit against Spectrum Health for not paying for sex reassignment surgery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Spectrum Health and their insurance company is facing a lawsuit for not covering an employees’ sex reassignment surgery.

Cadence Morton says she identifies as a woman and needs the surgery for her well-being.

Spectrum sent FOX 17 a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying they “strive to maintain and diverse and inclusive workplace this is open and accepting for all employees.”

They also say they won’t comment any further on the pending litigation.