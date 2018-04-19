× Highway reopens in Ionia after car/motorcycle mishap

IONIA, Mich. — Police in Ionia County are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle in the City of Ionia that occurred late Thursday afternoon.

Rescue crews were called to M-21, between Hillcrest Drive and Beardsley Street around 5:23 p.m., according to Ionia County Central Dispatchers. They posted on the Central Dispatch Facebook page shortly after the crash to “Please avoid the area!”.

As of late Thursday night, police were providing no information about who was involved, the extent of possible injuries, or how it happened. But Ionia dispatchers posted on social media that the road didn’t reopen until 9 p.m. – following an on-scene investigation.

This is a developing story.