I-96 eastbound closes tonight at Alpine Avenue: Detours

WALKER, Mich. — While the closure of eastbound I-96 at Alpine Avenue was postponed, here is what you will be dealing with beginning 9 p.m. Thursday night:

The eastbound 96 split to the left just after Alpine Avenue is the site of the closure. The freeway will be closed all the way to Plainfield Avenue. No access to northbound US-131. No access to eastbound 96 from northbound US-131. No access to eastbound 96 from southbound US-131.

Westbound I-96 remains open, but it will close at Plainfield Avenue on June 23.

Until June 22, all eastbound 96 traffic will be routed south on US-131.

DETOURS:

To get to Plainfield Avenue from southbound or northbound US-131, exit at Ann Street, go east to Plainfield Avenue, then north.

To get to Plainfield Avenue from eastbound I-196, exit at Fuller Avenue, go north to Plainfield Avenue.

To go THROUGH from I-96 at Alpine to I-96, go south on US-131, then east of I-196 to I-96.

To go from eastbound I-96 to northbound US-131, go south on 131 and exit at Ann Street. Go under the freeway and enter northbound US-131.