Man, 28, shot in leg in Battle Creek

Posted 8:55 PM, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 09:01PM, April 19, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg Thursday in Battle Creek.

The shooting was reported at about 5:14 p.m. in the area of Walter Avenue and Buckeye Street.

Battle Creek Police say that when they arrived in the area they learned that the victim had been taken to the hospital in a private car.  He suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to a release.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Note: Police originally said the shooting victim’s age was 22 years old, but later corrected it to 28 years old

