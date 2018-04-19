× Man arrested after chase in Mason County

LUDINGTON, Mich. – A Fountain, Michigan man who was wanted on an absconder warrant was arrested earlier this week after driving recklessly in Mason County.

Marshall Brault, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies were called regarding a silver vehicle running a stop sign at high speeds on Sugar Grove Road at Custer Road and then again for passing vehicles in the center turn lane on US-10 at Meyers Road. A deputy spotted the vehicle heading west on US-10 at Nelson and started pursuing it. The vehicle eventually stopped at Delia and Court with the assistance of Ludington Police.

Brault has been arraigned charges of Fleeing and Eluding and Resisting and Obstructing Police. Deputies say they also found heroin in Brault’s possession once he was taken to jail. He was also wanted as an absconder from the Michigan Department of Corrections.