Morning Buzz for Thursday, April 19

Here are five things people are buzzing about on this Thursday:

1.) Flags are flying at half-staff around the country to honor former first lady Barbara Bush. The 92 year-old passed away Tuesday. A public celebration of life will happen today in Houston where the family lives. People are encouraged to wear pearls or the color blue, which was her favorite.

2.) Local sixth graders are tackling the issue of contaminated water. More than a billion people across the world lack access to safe water. Students at Central Woodlands are taking care of villages around the world, one purifying system at a time. The device is called a chlorine production unit, costing around $50 for the titanium and the parts. The students raised $5,000 for the project, allowing them to build 50 units. They then help Safe Water International Ministries deliver them to villages in Africa and India.

3.) Michael Franti and The Spearhead will be performing at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in the slot left open after Huey Lewis and The News had to cancel. Lewis' entire 2018 tour has been put on hold due to hearing loss in recent months. Franti's show is set for July 8.

4.) New adaptive contact lenses have been approved by the FDA. Just light eyeglasses, they will adjust with the light. They will be available next year.

5.) Today is National High Five Day! Wash your hands, don a smile and brighten someone's day with one.