NFL Draft Prospect: Jake Bull

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jake Bull is hoping to hear his name called next weekend in the NFL Draft.

Bull was a 4-year starter at Hillsdale College and also a 2-time captain for the Chargers.

He is expecting that if he gets selected it will be in the 6th or 7th round, but even if his name isn't called, he is likely to sign with a team after the draft.

Bull played tight end at Hudsonville High School but the transition to tackle after his true freshman season at Hillsdale.

Bull can play any position of the offensive line and feels like center may a fit for him at the next level.

"My measurements, translate well to the center position which I had not played in college but I feel very comfortable with" Bull said. "I have really big hands, I would have had the biggest hands at the combine I have 11 inch hands and that helps with consistently snapping the ball and I think my leadership ability, I was a two-time captain at Hillsdale, that would really help at the center position kind of having to command the line and knowing defenses so I think that is where I translate the best and honestly really like playing there."

The NFL draft starts next Thursday with the 1st round, rounds 2 and 3 are Friday and the final 4 rounds take place Saturday.