One person dead in Wyoming house fire

WYOMING, Mich. – One person is dead after a fire at a Wyoming home Thursday morning.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety say they were called just before 9:00 a.m. to the 1200 block of Rathbone SW on reports of a fire. Firefighters found an electric meter outside the home on fire, but the fire extended inside to a rear bedroom.

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly and found the body of a person in that bedroom. The name of the person has not been released.

The Wyoming Fire Inspector is investigating the cause of the fire.

