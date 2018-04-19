Play depicts Pres. Ford’s U. of Michigan football career

Posted 2:58 PM, April 19, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The West Michigan Aviation Academy presented a play this week, depicting a time of President Gerald R. Ford’s football playing career at the University of Michigan.

The play depicts a time when Ford threatened to quit the team over a request from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to not allow a black Michigan football player in the game.  Ford stood up for his friend and the player was allowed to play.

Watch the video for more:

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s