Play depicts Pres. Ford’s U. of Michigan football career

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The West Michigan Aviation Academy presented a play this week, depicting a time of President Gerald R. Ford’s football playing career at the University of Michigan.

The play depicts a time when Ford threatened to quit the team over a request from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to not allow a black Michigan football player in the game. Ford stood up for his friend and the player was allowed to play.

