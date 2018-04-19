Retro Room’s popularity proves vinyl is no longer a thing of the past

Posted 10:53 AM, April 19, 2018

Sitting back and listening to some vinyl is no longer just something people did "back in the day".  Someone who can attest to that is Jeff Harrison, who recently opened Retro Room in Wayland. 102 W. Superior St.

They specialize in used records, CDs, DVDs, vintage stereo equipment and retro furniture. Not to mention, they have video game systems as well.

Saturday marks 11th Annual Record Store Day in which they will be offering previously unreleased albums and limited releases. Enjoy refreshments and live music.

To learn more about them, head to retroroom.net

 

