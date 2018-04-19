Smart Shopper: Local stores offering discounts on prom attire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While some have already experienced prom this year, I am hoping to save last-minute shoppers quite a bit of money without sacrificing their elegant, modern look. Also keep in mind, many of the West Michigan consignment stores I'm telling you about, are willing to help you get some money back for that gown that came with a lot of zeros attached, too. Glass half-empty, half-full I guess you could say.

CINDERELLA'S CLOSET, 622 Chatterson Rd, Muskegon: I have highlighted this little shop, tucked away Gonyon's Gymnastics for a few years now. I can't get the word out about them, enough. Open 7 days a week, they have gently loved and a few new dresses ranging from size 0 to 24. Prices start as low as $25 all the way up to deep discounts on some designer gowns, too. Already purchased your dress and now you already fear next year's prom? Keep in mind that they offer a lay away program. Stop in, shop around, mention you heard about them on FOX 17 and next Monday, they will be pulling out a couple of names to win a free corsage and boutineer set along with a drawing for a prom manicure.

SECOND DANCE BRIDAL AND FORMAL CONSIGNMENT, 321 Division Ave. S., Grand Rapids: Fed up with the prices she was paying for the lack of quality and style, owner, Stephanie, took it upon herself at a young age to start Second Dance and she has done marvelous things with it! They have sizes 00-24 and prices that fit anyone's budget. They are open Sunday from 12-4, closed Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 12-7, Wednesday and Friday 11a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturday 10a.m. to 5p.m. If you mention FOX 17 Smart Shopper, Stephanie will give you 10 percent off your prom purchase until the end of April!

BETWEEN BRIDES, 3960 30th St. SW, Grandville: My own family has used Between Brides to shop and consign. This store is stocked full with beautiful gowns at amazing prices and sizes ranging from 0 to 36. Need accessories? Lots of those, too! Mention you heard about them on FOX 17 and receive 15 percent off your purchase through the end of the month on anything in the store! She has a wonderful selection of wedding gowns, mother-of-the-bride etc.

If you have some ideas for the Smart Shopper, send them my way! Email smartshopper@fox17online.com