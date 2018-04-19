× Students learn the ‘giddy up’ of volunteering

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Over 400 Forest Hills Northern students will give back Thursday by volunteering at the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding in Rockford.

The Equest Center provides a variety of programs for individuals with disabilities, providing them mental, physical, social and emotional benefits.

This non-profit opening in 1991 and has grown to provide services to over 185 riders ranging in age from two to 100 years old.

Part of keeping this programs going is the volunteers that come out to the center and last year volunteers logged over 54,000 hours.

This is just one location where Forest Hills students are volunteering as part of National Volunteer Week and their annual ‘Unity Day.’