Child suffers minor injuries when car hits house in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A child was hurt Friday morning when a car hit a house in northwest Grand Rapids.

The crash happened about 8:00 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Bridge Street NW.

Police say the force of the crash knocked a TV off a wall inside and it fell on the hand of a child. The child was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

No one else was injured.