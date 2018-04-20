Classes canceled after gunfire hits Jackson, Michigan school

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Classes are canceled at a school district in southern Michigan a day after gunfire apparently from a nearby neighborhood shattered windows of two occupied high school classrooms.

No one was injured at Jackson High School in Thursday afternoon’s shooting.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that police say two bullets that hit the school likely came from the area of an apartment complex across the street. Police were working to determine whether the school was targeted or if it was stray gunfire that hit the building.

The school was put on lockdown Thursday after the shooting.

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal described the high school as an “unfortunate victim of neighborhood violence.”

The shooting is under investigation and tips from the public are being sought in the case.

