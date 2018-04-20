A beautiful weekend to get outside at a West Michigan hot spot to enjoy nature just in time for Earth Day. The Blandford Nature Center is hosting free admission Saturday afternoon for families to explore the over 6 miles of trails, learn about some wildlife animals and explore their heritage buildings. Outside adventures are so important for the whole family to learn and appreciate the earth. For more information about Earth day celebrations and the Blandford Nature Center head over to their website.
Earth day at Blandford Nature Center
