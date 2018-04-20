At the event, head coach Andy Bronkema along with a number of players shaved their beards to raise money for Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy in honor of Mitchell Peterson who has been an honorary member of the Bulldogs team this year. His brother, Michael Peterson, is a redshirt freshman and was very touched by the team's support. The team raised over $10,000 for the cause.
Ferris State men’s basketball celebrates with fundraiser
