Finally….a warmer weekend!

WEST MICHIGAN- It's something that we haven't been able to say in a good, long time it seems: a warmer weekend is ahead.

The polar opposite of last weekend, high pressure will continue to slide east bringing us fair weather and nicer conditions into early next week. This remains in place until Tuesday night, when our next frontal system arrives.

The weekend (and early next week) return closer to the normal high temperature for this time of the year. We'll even see our normal overnight lows improve in the coming days as well!