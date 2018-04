BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a horse was hit by a vehicle and injured Friday in Blendon Township.

The crash was reported just after 5:20 p.m. in the 6900 block of Tyler Street between 72nd and 64th avenues.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says no people were injured in the crash and traffic in the area was not affected.

The extent of the horse’s injuries is unclear.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available