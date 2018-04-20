Judge won’t order Flint bottled water program to resume

Posted 6:20 PM, April 20, 2018, by

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request to order Michigan officials to resume distribution of free bottled water in Flint.

The Flint Journal reports that U.S. District Judge Judith Levy sided with the state, which announced an end to the program on April 6. Tests show Flint is far below the federal action level for lead as it recovers from a lead-contaminated water crisis.

Some residents and Mayor Karen Weaver say bottled water should remain available until home water lines are replaced, a job that will last until 2020.

A resident filing the lawsuit said lead in his water tested far above the federal action level. The judge wasn’t swayed, since the man isn’t living in the home.

Levy said Friday that denying the request wouldn’t cause irreparable harm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s