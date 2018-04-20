Man accidentally shoots self at Marshall gas station

MARSHALL, Mich. – A man with a concealed pistol permit is recovering from a serious gunshot wound after his gun fell from the back of his vehicle.

Marshall Police say they were called Thursday afternoon to the Family Fare gas station at West Drive and Michigan Avenue on reports of a man who had been shot.  They found the man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his thigh.  An officer applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding.

The 44-year-old man told police that he had stopped at the station for gas and opened the back hatch of his vehicle.  A duffel bag fell out, which contained his .45 caliber handgun.  The gun went off when it hit the ground, wounding him in the leg.  Police say that witnesses corroborated the story as well.

Police say the man does have a concealed pistol permit to carry the gun.  The Calhoun County Prosecutor is reviewing the case.

