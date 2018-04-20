Man missing from Kalamazoo; has medical issues

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Jamie Sigureur Klein, 37, was last seen in the area of Westnedge and Cork Street in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

Klein is described as being 5’9″, 300 lbs., with medium length gray hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, light grey-colored nylon shorts, white socks and white tennis shoes.

The department says that Klein suffers from several medical issues that need attention.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.