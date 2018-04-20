Meet our Friday’s Friend named Max

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Max is an adorable 1 year-old Husky mix that was transported to the Humane Society of West Michigan from Tulsa, Oklahoma. He has wonderful energy, appears to be good with other dogs, but, a dog-to-dog meeting would be required prior to getting into a family with a dog.

Pet Supplies Plus is doing a fundraiser on Saturday, April 21 from 3p.m. to 7p.m. If you wash your pet during this time, all proceeds will go to HSWM.

If you are interested in adopting Max or any other animal at HSWM, please call 616.453.8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org