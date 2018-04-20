Morning Buzz for Friday, April 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! Here are five things people are buzzing about:

1.)Baudville Brands is celebrating 35 years by lending a helping hand to Ele's Place, which gives comfort to grieving children. Massive renovations are coming to their 70,000 square foot headquarters near 52nd Street. The renovations and expansion should be finished for Ele's Place this June.

2.) Volunteers are encouraged to take part in the Westside cleanup starting at 8:30a.m. Saturday, April 21 starting at 8:30a.m. The meeting site is John Ball Zoo with everything getting under way around 10 a.m. There is an after-cleaning celebration at noon followed by free zoo admission from 1p.m. to 6p.m. for those who take part.

3.) Michigan's Adventure is hosting a job fair from 1p.m. to 4p.m. on Saturday, April 21 at the park's training center on Whitehall Road in Muskegon

4.) A "Wizard of Oz" theme park that shutdown back in the early 80s is reopening for six days. The Land of Oz in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, will treat people to a one-hour guided tour.

5.) McDonald's is offering free medium fries today (4/20) and next Friday, April 27 at participating locations. Customers who use their IOS app and Apple Pay can grab their fries at the checkout counter. However, a minimum purchase of one-dollar is required in order to get your free fries.