New Holland Brewing to open location in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – New Holland Brewing Company will be expanding in the next year to Battle Creek.

The brewer was founded in Holland, Michigan and also has a location in Grand Rapids called The Knickerbocker. The new location will be at 64 W. Michigan Avenue.

Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) is awarding $200,000 in incentives to New Holland. BCU asked for proposals for three downtown Battle Creek buildings in December and the $200,000 offer for a brewery or distillery.

New Holland is known for Dragon’s Mile Bourbon Barrel Stout, Mad Hatter IPA and other seasonal beers.

The plan is for The Pub in Battle Creek to include onsite brewing and distilling, lunch and dinner options, a seasonal beer garden, retail and possibly a coffee bar.

Renovations in the building are expected to begin this summer and the opening to come in the spring of 2019. About 50 people are expected to be hired to work at The Pub.