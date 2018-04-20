Police: 2 injured during stabbing over parking space at Walmart

Posted 10:21 PM, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 10:24PM, April 20, 2018

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Police say they are investigating after a stabbing in the parking lot at an area Walmart Store.

It happened on Friday evening in the 6000 block of B. Drive North near Battle Creek.

An argument over a parking space reportedly led to the stabbing, which left two people were injured.

Both are said to be in stable condition and being treated at the hospital for their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement at (269) 781-0911,

