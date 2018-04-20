Rockford couple gives 14th son creative middle name

Posted 11:40 AM, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 11:43AM, April 20, 2018

Jay Schwandt with Finley Sheboygan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple had a little bit of fun naming their 14th son.

Kateri and Jay Schwandt welcomed the birth of their son on Wednesday. Jay Schwandt says they’ve decided to name him Finley Sheboygan Schwandt.

The name doesn’t appear to have any ties with the Wisconsin city. Jay Schwandt says it’s inspired by a tale his father-in-law told them about a Native American chief who was the father of many boys. The chief believed his last child would be a girl. When the baby was a boy, the chief named him Sheboygan for “she is a boy again.”

(FOX 17 Note: “Sheboygan” does not mean that. More here from the Mead Public Library in Sheboygan, Wisconsin and here from the city history page.)

Jay Schwandt says there’s “no chance” the couple will have another child, though he’s made similar statements before.

The couple lives in Rockford, north of Grand Rapids. They have no daughters.

