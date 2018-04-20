Three-vehicle crash on I-196 downtown

Posted 9:56 AM, April 20, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Friday morning commute had some issues with a major construction project closing eastbound I-96 at Alpine Avenue.

Traffic was backed up onto southbound U.S. 131, a detour route.  Other backups clogged area highways, including this one on eastbound I-196 just before the U.S. 131 exit.  We have not heard of any injuries.

Crash on EB I-96 – 4/20/18 – from Tyler Johnson

The construction project is expected to last two months, and then the westbound lanes will close. For detours, click here.

1 Comment

  • Michael

    Tyler Johnson – Please focus on driving while passing a crash scene . Rubbernecking is estimated as causing up to 16% of all car crashes. Taking a photo while rubbernecking can’t be any better.

    Reply