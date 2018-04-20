Three-vehicle crash on I-196 downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Friday morning commute had some issues with a major construction project closing eastbound I-96 at Alpine Avenue.

Traffic was backed up onto southbound U.S. 131, a detour route. Other backups clogged area highways, including this one on eastbound I-196 just before the U.S. 131 exit. We have not heard of any injuries.

The construction project is expected to last two months, and then the westbound lanes will close. For detours, click here.