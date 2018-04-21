A beautiful weekend across West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – We will have a great weekend around town with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Saturday we will have filtered sunshine with high cloud cover coming off of a system to our west which will work south of our region. Temperatures will warm back to average seasonable highs for this time of year.

Saturday night clouds will slowly clear out leaving West Michigan with mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the middle 30s. Sunday we will then wake up to bright blue skies with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm even more on Sunday working into the lower 60s.

West Michigan will continue to gain warmth and hold on to the sunshine until the middle of the work week. We will then take a small dip back in temperatures as our next rain maker moves in mainly on Wednesday.