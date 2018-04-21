× ‘E-Z Memorial Run/Walk’ for fallen officer Eric Zapata

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– It’s been nearly seven years since Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer, Eric Zapata, was shot and killed in the line of duty and a ‘Memorial Run/Walk’ will take place Friday in his honor.

The “E-Z Memorial Run/Walk” kicks off at 7 a.m. with registration at Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

The event will kick off starting at 9 a.m.

Those partaking in the event can stay active and honor Zapata’s memory alongside firefighters, officers, and military heroes will also run in their uniforms.

All proceeds will support the E-Z Memorial Foundation, which was set up to help students interested in a career in Law Enforcement.

Zapata was killed trying to help an officer who was shot back on April 18, 2011. He was a ten year veteran of the department and leaves behind three children.