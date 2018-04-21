Fire department fundraiser for family’s 6-year-old daughter

Posted 12:35 AM, April 21, 2018, by , Updated at 12:36AM, April 21, 2018

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich.– The fire department of Ganges Township is holding a fundraiser for a family,
who’s 6-year-old daughter, Avery June, is undergoing clinical treatments.

Happening on Friday, April 21st, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glenn Community Center and Ganges fire department.

Everyone can have a fun night and enjoy dinner while supporting a good cause.

Kids can explore and play on the fire trucks.

Parents can take part in the silent auction or 50/50 raffle drawing.

The chicken dinner is $12 and the hot dog dinner for kids is only $5.
Both offering the option of Dine-In or To-Go.

All proceeds will go towards the Betts family to help with the medical costs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s