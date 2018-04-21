× Fire department fundraiser for family’s 6-year-old daughter

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich.– The fire department of Ganges Township is holding a fundraiser for a family,

who’s 6-year-old daughter, Avery June, is undergoing clinical treatments.

Happening on Friday, April 21st, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glenn Community Center and Ganges fire department.

Everyone can have a fun night and enjoy dinner while supporting a good cause.

Kids can explore and play on the fire trucks.

Parents can take part in the silent auction or 50/50 raffle drawing.

The chicken dinner is $12 and the hot dog dinner for kids is only $5.

Both offering the option of Dine-In or To-Go.

All proceeds will go towards the Betts family to help with the medical costs.