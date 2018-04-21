Fire department fundraiser for family’s 6-year-old daughter
GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich.– The fire department of Ganges Township is holding a fundraiser for a family,
who’s 6-year-old daughter, Avery June, is undergoing clinical treatments.
Happening on Friday, April 21st, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glenn Community Center and Ganges fire department.
Everyone can have a fun night and enjoy dinner while supporting a good cause.
Kids can explore and play on the fire trucks.
Parents can take part in the silent auction or 50/50 raffle drawing.
The chicken dinner is $12 and the hot dog dinner for kids is only $5.
Both offering the option of Dine-In or To-Go.
All proceeds will go towards the Betts family to help with the medical costs.