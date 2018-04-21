× Occupant burned as flames destroy Muskegon Township home

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A resident received burns as fire destroyed a house Friday night.

This happened at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Verna Street in Muskegon Township.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department says one person was home at the time of the blaze and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The house was a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The Muskegon Township Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Egelston and Fruitport fire departments.