Ramp closures on US-131 delayed

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ramp closurers on US-131 at 10 Mile and 14 Mile, originally scheduled for Monday, April 23, have been postponed, says the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Lane closures last week and these ramp closures are early stages of the complete reconstruction of the freeway the will continue until November.

The ramp from 14 Mile to southbound US-131 will close on Wednesday, April 25. Use the on ramp from 17 Mile or 10 Mile to enter southbound US-131.

The ramp from southbound US-131 to 10 Mile will closed on Monday, April 30. Use the off ramp at 14 Mile.

These ramp closures are scheduled through mid-July.