Ramp closures will impact drivers near Rockford

Posted 7:36 PM, April 21, 2018, by , Updated at 07:50PM, April 21, 2018
Road Closed

File photo

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road construction is in full swing, and drivers may have to find alternative routes in northern Kent County in the coming days and weeks.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced projects in the Rockford area that are set to begin at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say two ramps will be closed to drivers.

The on-ramp from 14 Mile Road to southbound US-131, and the off-ramp from southbound US-131 to 10 Mile Road, will be closed through mid-July.

For an updated list on statewide lane closures click here. 

