Shooting & chase end with 2 arrests in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A shooting and police chase that started in Albion wound through Calhoun County and ended with two arrests in Battle Creek on Friday evening.

At 6:22 p.m. Friday, the Albion Department of Public Safety was dispatched to 707 1/2 N. Monroe St. on a report of a possible shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 38-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was able to provide a description of the suspects and the vehicle they left the scene in.

The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Center immediately provided the information to area law enforcement agencies. Within minutes, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department located a possible suspect vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 94.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. A pursuit ensued and ultimately two suspects were taken into custody in Battle Creek.

The two suspects were lodged at the Calhoun County Jail and charges will be sought with the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting victim was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this was believed to be an isolated incident and there is no present threat to the public.

The Albion Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, the Marshall Police Department, the Michigan State Police and the Battle Creek Police Department.