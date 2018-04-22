× Man shot to death, woman wounded in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man was shot to death and a woman was hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Muskegon early Sunday.

At 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Muskegon Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Merrill Avenue on a report of people who had just been shot. Upon arriving at the scene officers located two victims who had been struck by gunfire — a 25-year-old Muskegon woman and a 29-year-old Muskegon man.

The man succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was listed in fair condition and was undergoing treatment for gunshot injuries.

Police said the shooting was believed to be domestic related and was not suspected to be a random act. Preliminary information indicated that a domestic dispute preceded the shooting incident.

No arrests have been made.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by detectives of the Muskegon Police Department.

Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.