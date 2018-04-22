Petco grants 10,000 to Michigan Pet Fund Alliance

Posted 12:26 AM, April 22, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Petco foundation is granting 10 thousand dollars to the Michigan Pet Fund Alliance.

The grant will allow the the alliance to host the ‘Getting to the goal No Kill Conference’ in Kalamazoo.

The conference is expected to be held in September at the Radisson Plaza Hotel  & Suites.

The conference will have educational sessions on different topics including litter box lowdown, how to conduct conversational adoptions, the decision to kill for behavior, and much more.

For more information visit  www.michiganpetfund.org. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s