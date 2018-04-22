× Police investigate burglary at Medawar Jewelers in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are investigating after a reported break-in at Medawar Jewelers.

It happened at their family run business location in Portage.

Authorities say they’re not sure when the crime occurred, but investigators were at the scene since 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Two nearby businesses, a pet groomer and a nail salon, were also reportedly damaged with evidence of holes in the walls. Officials say a safe from the jewelry store was broken into and other inventory was stolen before the thieves got away.

If you have any information, call police at (269) 329-4567. .